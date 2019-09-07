Comparing of Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) and Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) and Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) compete with each other in the Diversified Electronics sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hubbell Incorporated 124 1.53 N/A 6.70 19.39 Intevac Inc. 5 1.14 N/A 0.25 20.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Hubbell Incorporated and Intevac Inc. Intevac Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Hubbell Incorporated. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Hubbell Incorporated’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Intevac Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hubbell Incorporated and Intevac Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hubbell Incorporated 0.00% 21.2% 7.5% Intevac Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 5.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.46 shows that Hubbell Incorporated is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Intevac Inc. has a 0.2 beta and it is 80.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hubbell Incorporated is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Intevac Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Intevac Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hubbell Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Hubbell Incorporated and Intevac Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hubbell Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Intevac Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Hubbell Incorporated is $143.33, with potential upside of 6.90%. Competitively the average target price of Intevac Inc. is $7, which is potential 44.03% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Intevac Inc. is looking more favorable than Hubbell Incorporated, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hubbell Incorporated and Intevac Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.8% and 65.8%. Insiders held 0.6% of Hubbell Incorporated shares. Competitively, Intevac Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hubbell Incorporated 1.83% -0.95% 2.24% 19.96% 8.29% 30.74% Intevac Inc. 5.11% 8.21% 3.21% -3.02% 14.22% -1.72%

For the past year Hubbell Incorporated has 30.74% stronger performance while Intevac Inc. has -1.72% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Hubbell Incorporated beats Intevac Inc.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market. It also designs and manufactures various high voltage test and measurement equipment, industrial controls, and communication systems for use in the non-residential and industrial markets, as well as in the oil and gas, and mining industries. This segment sells its products through electrical and industrial distributors, home centers, retail and hardware outlets, lighting showrooms, and residential product oriented Internet sites; special application products primarily through wholesale distributors to contractors, industrial customers, and original equipment manufacturers; and high voltage products directly to its customers through sales engineers. The Power segment designs, manufactures, and sells distribution, transmission, substation, and telecommunications products. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to users, such as electric utilities, telecommunication companies, pipeline and mining operations, industrial firms, construction and engineering firms, and civil construction and transportation industries. Hubbell Incorporated was founded in 1888 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering systems, etch and deposition systems, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, and spares and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation service support services. It also provides INTEVAC MATRIX physical vapor deposition systems used in various steps in the manufacture of solar cells, including fabricating electrical contacts and conductor layers, depositing reflective layers, and growing transparent conductive oxide layers; and INTEVAC MATRIX and ENERGi implant systems for solar photovoltaic markets. In addition, this segment also INTEVAC VERTEX display cover panel systems. The Photonics segment develops, manufactures, and sells digital-optical products for the capture and display of low-light images; and offers digital sensors, cameras, and systems for government applications. This segment also provides MicroVista product line of commercial compact and lightweight low-light complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor cameras, which provide high sensitivity in the ultraviolet, visible, or near infrared regions of the spectrum for use in industrial inspection, bio-medical, and scientific applications. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributors. Intevac, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.