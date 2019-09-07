Comparing of Huaneng Power International Inc. (HNP) and FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

As Electric Utilities businesses, Huaneng Power International Inc. (NYSE:HNP) and FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huaneng Power International Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 0.16 149.68 FirstEnergy Corp. 43 2.27 N/A 2.33 18.86

Table 1 demonstrates Huaneng Power International Inc. and FirstEnergy Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. FirstEnergy Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Huaneng Power International Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Huaneng Power International Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than FirstEnergy Corp., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Huaneng Power International Inc. and FirstEnergy Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huaneng Power International Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.1% FirstEnergy Corp. 0.00% 3.5% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.63 beta indicates that Huaneng Power International Inc. is 37.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, FirstEnergy Corp. is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.27 beta.

Liquidity

Huaneng Power International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, FirstEnergy Corp. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. FirstEnergy Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Huaneng Power International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Huaneng Power International Inc. and FirstEnergy Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huaneng Power International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FirstEnergy Corp. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, FirstEnergy Corp.’s average price target is $45.5, while its potential downside is -2.53%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1% of Huaneng Power International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.1% of FirstEnergy Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of FirstEnergy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huaneng Power International Inc. 2.32% -1.27% -8% -7.16% -24.24% -6.64% FirstEnergy Corp. 0.8% 2.88% 4.82% 13.47% 25.99% 17.1%

For the past year Huaneng Power International Inc. had bearish trend while FirstEnergy Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

FirstEnergy Corp. beats Huaneng Power International Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. The company also provides energy-related products and services to retail and wholesale customers. It operates 24,551 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,763 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 160,259,826 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately six million customers within 65,000 square miles in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.