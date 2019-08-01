Comparing of Huami Corporation (HMI) and Its Rivals

As Scientific & Technical Instruments company, Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Huami Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.41% of all Scientific & Technical Instruments’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.04% of Huami Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.48% of all Scientific & Technical Instruments companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Huami Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huami Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.76% 12.58% 7.38%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Huami Corporation and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Huami Corporation N/A 12 12.61 Industry Average 73.71M 1.09B 45.70

Huami Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Huami Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Huami Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huami Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.18 1.82 2.67

As a group, Scientific & Technical Instruments companies have a potential upside of 41.73%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Huami Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huami Corporation 15.14% 14.8% 21.3% -1.75% 18.61% 19.94% Industry Average 4.18% 7.41% 12.35% 17.59% 23.82% 28.85%

For the past year Huami Corporation has weaker performance than Huami Corporation’s peers.

Liquidity

Huami Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Huami Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.50 and has 2.53 Quick Ratio. Huami Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Huami Corporation.

Dividends

Huami Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Huami Corporation’s peers beat Huami Corporation.

Huami Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It offers smart bands, watches, scales, and related accessories under the Xiaomi brand names. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, China.