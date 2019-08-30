Comparing of Huami Corporation (HMI) and Hurco Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

We are comparing Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI) and Hurco Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huami Corporation 12 0.00 N/A 0.94 12.61 Hurco Companies Inc. 37 0.70 N/A 3.89 8.79

In table 1 we can see Huami Corporation and Hurco Companies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hurco Companies Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Huami Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Huami Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Huami Corporation and Hurco Companies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huami Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Hurco Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 8.5%

Liquidity

Huami Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Hurco Companies Inc. which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Hurco Companies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Huami Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Huami Corporation and Hurco Companies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.5% and 82.3%. About 9.04% of Huami Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.9% are Hurco Companies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huami Corporation 15.14% 14.8% 21.3% -1.75% 18.61% 19.94% Hurco Companies Inc. -2.92% -6.23% -11.65% -10.43% -21.67% -4.23%

For the past year Huami Corporation has 19.94% stronger performance while Hurco Companies Inc. has -4.23% weaker performance.

Summary

Hurco Companies Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Huami Corporation.

Huami Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It offers smart bands, watches, scales, and related accessories under the Xiaomi brand names. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, China.

Hurco Companies, Inc., an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) knee mills, tool room bed mills, vertical machining centers, combination lathes, slant-bed lathes, horizontal machining centers, and bridge mills; and double column machining centers, high speed bridge machines, and other machine tools. In addition, the company offers Autobend, a computer control system for metal bending press brake machines; software option products for part programming; and LCM machine tool components and accessories, including CNC rotary and tilt tables, and swivel heads and electro-spindles. Further, it provides installation, warranty, operator training, and customer support services; and sells software options, computer control upgrades, accessories, and replacement parts for its products. The company serves precision tool, die, and mold manufacturers; independent job shops; and specialized short-run production applications, as well as original equipment manufacturers of new metal fabrication machine tools. It sells its products through independent agents and distributors; and direct sales and service organizations under the Hurco, Milltronics, and Takumi brand names. Hurco Companies, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.