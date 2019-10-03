Comparing of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) and VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) and VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 1 0.00 24.18M -0.58 0.00 VolitionRx Limited 4 0.00 18.88M -0.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. and VolitionRx Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. and VolitionRx Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 2,845,040,593.01% -75.5% -37.8% VolitionRx Limited 436,027,713.63% -134% -93.5%

Volatility & Risk

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. has a 1.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, VolitionRx Limited has a 1.04 beta which is 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. Its competitor VolitionRx Limited’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.4. VolitionRx Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. and VolitionRx Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VolitionRx Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. is $4, with potential upside of 445.70%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.4% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. shares and 7.7% of VolitionRx Limited shares. Insiders owned 1.9% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.5% of VolitionRx Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. -0.75% -11.92% -46.8% -37.56% -54.45% -47.64% VolitionRx Limited 2.86% 38.46% 20% 70.08% 137.36% 138.67%

For the past year HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. had bearish trend while VolitionRx Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. beats VolitionRx Limited on 6 of the 10 factors.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The companyÂ’s products, HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms include instrumentation (or platforms), consumables comprising assay kits, and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets from samples a fraction of the size required by prevailing technologies. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing. The companyÂ’s assay product offerings include HTG EdgeSeq oncology biomarker panel; HTG EdgeSeq immuno-oncology assay; HTG EdgeSeq lymphoma panel; HTG EdgeSeq microRNA whole-transcriptome assay; and HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL cell of origin assay. It also provides sample processing and molecular profiling of retrospective cohorts through its VERI/O laboratory; and designs custom panels for biopharmaceutical customers and research services, resulting from research and development collaboration agreements with biopharmaceutical customers. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and molecular testing laboratories. The company has a research collaboration with Insituto Valenciano de Oncologia on breast cancer recurrence risk. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. distributes its instruments and consumables directly in the United States and Europe; and through distributors in parts of Europe and internationally. The company was formerly known as HTG, Inc. and changed its name to HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. in March 2011. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

VolitionRx Limited, a life sciences company, focuses on developing blood-based tests to diagnose a range of cancers. The company is involved in the development of epigenetic Nu.Q blood assays based on its Nucleosomics biomarker discovery platform. It develops blood assays in the Nu.Q-X family to detect nucleosomes containing specific nucleotides; and blood assays in the Nu.Q-V family to detect nucleosomes containing specific histone variants. The company also develops blood assays in the Nu.Q-M family to detect nucleosomes containing modified histones that are proteins for packaging and ordering DNA into nucleosomes; blood assays in the Nu.Q-A family to detect nucleosome-protein adducts; and a Nu.Q-T assay to detect cancer by detecting total blood nucleosome levels. In addition, it develops HyperGenomics tissue and blood-based tests to determine disease subtype following initial diagnosis and to decide appropriate therapy; NuQ tests for non-cancer conditions; and NuQ clinical diagnostic products. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.