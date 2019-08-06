Comparing of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and Its Rivals

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) is a company in the Foreign Money Center Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

HSBC Holdings plc has 2.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 21.27% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand HSBC Holdings plc has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 23.13% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have HSBC Holdings plc and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HSBC Holdings plc 0.00% 7.70% 0.50% Industry Average 18.76% 9.23% 0.81%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting HSBC Holdings plc and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio HSBC Holdings plc N/A 42 11.63 Industry Average 3.05B 16.25B 14.89

HSBC Holdings plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for HSBC Holdings plc and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HSBC Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.25

As a group, Foreign Money Center Banks companies have a potential upside of 63.43%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of HSBC Holdings plc and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HSBC Holdings plc -2.26% -4.08% -7.04% -5.46% -16.63% -2.31% Industry Average 1.19% 0.89% 1.82% 9.57% 0.00% 10.43%

For the past year HSBC Holdings plc had bearish trend while HSBC Holdings plc’s peers had bullish trend.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.69 shows that HSBC Holdings plc is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, HSBC Holdings plc’s competitors have beta of 1.17 which is 17.30% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

HSBC Holdings plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

HSBC Holdings plc’s peers beat on 6 of the 5 factors HSBC Holdings plc.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking businesses. The companyÂ’s Retail Banking and Wealth Management business offers a range of personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, debit cards, and local and international payment services; and insurance and investment products, asset management services, and financial planning services. Its Commercial Banking business provides services and financing for buyers and suppliers throughout the trade cycle; liquidity and cash management services; capital financing, including debt and equity advisory services; and insurance and investment products, such as business and financial protection, trade insurance, employee benefits, corporate wealth management, and other commercial risk insurance products to small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-market companies. The companyÂ’s Global Banking and Markets business is involved in the provision of financing, advisory, and transaction banking services, as well as prime, research and analysis, trading and sales, and securities services to companies, governments, and institutions. Its Global Private Banking business provides private banking, investment, and wealth management services to business owners, entrepreneurs, and senior executives and their families. The company operates through approximately 4,000 offices in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.