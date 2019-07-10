Comparing of Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) and Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Howard Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) and Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Bancorp Inc. 14 3.40 N/A 0.32 45.88 Southside Bancshares Inc. 34 5.30 N/A 2.18 15.88

Table 1 highlights Howard Bancorp Inc. and Southside Bancshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Southside Bancshares Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Bancorp Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Howard Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Southside Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Howard Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) and Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Bancorp Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.1% Southside Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Howard Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.16 and its 84.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Southside Bancshares Inc.’s 23.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Howard Bancorp Inc. and Southside Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.8% and 53.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.7% of Howard Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.2% are Southside Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Howard Bancorp Inc. -2.65% 6.69% 4.93% -5.17% -16.35% 2.66% Southside Bancshares Inc. -1.76% 1.82% 2.27% 4.9% 4.18% 9.2%

For the past year Howard Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Southside Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Southside Bancshares Inc. beats Howard Bancorp Inc.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. It offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investor properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, the company provides Internet banking, merchant card, overnight sweep, and remote deposit capture services; and Mobiliti mobile banking, PopMoney, and eStatement products. It operates 13 full service branches located in Maryland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other installment loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers trust services consisting of investment management, administration, and advisory services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. The company operates through 60 branches and 25 motor bank facilities located in Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Gresham, Jacksonville, Bullard, Chandler, Hawkins, Palestine, Gun Barrel City, Athens, Whitehouse, Fort Worth, Arlington, Cleburne, Euless, Flower Mound, Granbury, Grapevine, Irving, Watauga, Weatherford, and Austin; and a network of approximately 70 automated teller machines. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.