Comparing of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) and Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B)

This is a contrast between Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:HOV) and Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Residential Construction and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. 11 0.05 N/A 1.47 4.10 Lennar Corporation 40 0.78 N/A 5.83 6.51

In table 1 we can see Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. and Lennar Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Lennar Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. and Lennar Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. 0.00% -2% 0.7% Lennar Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.2% of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. shares and 0% of Lennar Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 6% of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. 3.09% -29.25% -60.94% -64.33% -84.42% -64.91% Lennar Corporation 1.82% -0.71% -9.2% 1.63% -11.26% 21.29%

For the past year Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. has -64.91% weaker performance while Lennar Corporation has 21.29% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Lennar Corporation beats Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company markets its build homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 167 communities in 33 markets. It also provides financial services comprising originating mortgages from homebuyers and selling such mortgages in the secondary market, as well as offers title insurance services. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey.