Comparing of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 14.97 N/A -1.93 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7%

Liquidity

Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is $26, which is potential 978.84% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.3% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% are Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.