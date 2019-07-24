Comparing of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

Both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 31.03 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.3. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 41.7%. About 34.9% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 49.4% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has -30.36% weaker performance while Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.11% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.