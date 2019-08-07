Comparing of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

We are comparing Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 121.41 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

59.8 and 59.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $23.6, with potential upside of 77.58%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has -32.71% weaker performance while Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.5% stronger performance.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.