Comparing of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

We will be comparing the differences between Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 588.40% and its consensus price target is $10.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.1% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 34.9%. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.