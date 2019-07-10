Comparing of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX)

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.31 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8%

Liquidity

Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aratana Therapeutics Inc. are 6.7 and 5.3 respectively. Aratana Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 33.67% and its consensus price target is $6.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.6% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 34.9% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88%

For the past year Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.