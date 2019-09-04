Comparing of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Hotel/Motel companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.50% of all REIT – Hotel/Motel’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.35% of all REIT – Hotel/Motel companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0.00% 13.80% 8.30% Industry Average 14.41% 15.34% 4.60%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. N/A 18 12.63 Industry Average 139.46M 967.65M 20.22

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.13 1.25 2.51

With average target price of $24, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a potential upside of 46.88%. The competitors have a potential upside of 27.00%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. -2.58% -4.29% -10.73% -4.24% -15.7% 4.32% Industry Average 2.20% 5.85% 7.37% 18.47% 5.12% 12.74%

For the past year Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a beta of 1.14 and its 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.14 which is 14.17% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s competitors beat Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust (REIT). The firm primarily engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. It also invests in Canada, Mexico, Chile, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Poland. The firm primarily invests in luxury and upper upscale hotels. It was formerly known as Host Marriott Corporation. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.