Comparing of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (HOS) and Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Both Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (NYSE:HOS) and Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 1 0.17 N/A -3.11 0.00 Seacor Holdings Inc. 44 1.03 N/A 3.19 14.17

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and Seacor Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 0.00% -0.1% 0% Seacor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.15 beta. Seacor Holdings Inc.’s 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.78 beta.

Liquidity

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Seacor Holdings Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Seacor Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.1% of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.1% of Seacor Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.2% of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Seacor Holdings Inc. has 3.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. -3.42% -3.42% -4.73% -64.75% -54.37% -2.08% Seacor Holdings Inc. 2.22% 5.1% 0.04% -7.9% -12.88% 21.97%

For the past year Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. has -2.08% weaker performance while Seacor Holdings Inc. has 21.97% stronger performance.

Summary

Seacor Holdings Inc. beats Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally. Its fleet of U.S.-flagged OSVs and MPSVs support deep-well, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater activities of the offshore oil and gas industry, such as oil and gas exploration, field development, production, construction, installation, well-stimulation, and other enhanced oil recovery, as well as inspection, repair, and maintenance services. The company also provides vessel management services, including crewing, daily operational management, and maintenance activities for other vessels owners. As of February 15, 2017, it owned and operated 62 OSVs and 8 MPSVs. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.