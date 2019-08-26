Comparing of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (HOS) and Its Peers

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (NYSE:HOS) is a company in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.73% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.23% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 0.00% -8.90% -4.30% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.39 1.76 2.58

The rivals have a potential upside of 47.37%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 4% -11.11% -17.46% -23.53% -78.56% -27.78% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. had bearish trend while Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s rivals have 2.59 and 1.99 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.97. Competitively, Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s rivals are 72.21% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.72 beta.

Dividends

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally. Its fleet of U.S.-flagged OSVs and MPSVs support deep-well, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater activities of the offshore oil and gas industry, such as oil and gas exploration, field development, production, construction, installation, well-stimulation, and other enhanced oil recovery, as well as inspection, repair, and maintenance services. The company also provides vessel management services, including crewing, daily operational management, and maintenance activities for other vessels owners. As of February 15, 2017, it owned and operated 62 OSVs and 8 MPSVs. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.