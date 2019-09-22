Comparing of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.54 N/A 1.16 10.53 Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 15.08 N/A 0.63 22.18

In table 1 we can see Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Roughly 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 5.37% are Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 6 of the 7 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.