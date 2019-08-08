Comparing of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC)

As Asset Management businesses, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 5.09 N/A 1.16 10.53 Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.06

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 11.39% and an $13.5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 12.03% and 57.55% respectively. Insiders held 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has stronger performance than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.