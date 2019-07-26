Comparing of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has 12.03% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its rivals. 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation N/A 12 10.23 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.94 1.67 2.59

With consensus price target of $13.5, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has a potential upside of 11.39%. The rivals have a potential upside of 142.58%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data shown earlier is that Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.85% -1.41% -4.19% 0.42% 15.79% 5.6% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.