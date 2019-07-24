Comparing of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)

Since Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 5.08 N/A 1.16 10.23 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s average target price is $13.5, while its potential upside is 11.75%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.85% -1.41% -4.19% 0.42% 15.79% 5.6% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust -0.61% -0.61% 2.94% 2.94% -0.51% 9.87%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust on 5 of the 6 factors.