Comparing of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.52 N/A 1.16 10.53 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 20.73 N/A 0.88 14.09

In table 1 we can see Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Clough Global Equity Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Clough Global Equity Fund is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Clough Global Equity Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Clough Global Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s upside potential is 14.31% at a $13.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors. 5.37% are Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.04% are Clough Global Equity Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71% Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Summary

Clough Global Equity Fund beats Horizon Technology Finance Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.