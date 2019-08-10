Comparing of Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) and Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) and Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) compete with each other in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Global Corporation 3 0.10 N/A -6.93 0.00 Anixter International Inc. 59 0.23 N/A 4.70 13.68

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Horizon Global Corporation and Anixter International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Horizon Global Corporation and Anixter International Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Global Corporation 0.00% 472.9% -30.7% Anixter International Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 4%

Risk & Volatility

Horizon Global Corporation’s current beta is 1.24 and it happens to be 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Anixter International Inc. is 89.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Horizon Global Corporation are 1.6 and 0.8. Competitively, Anixter International Inc. has 2.1 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Anixter International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Horizon Global Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Horizon Global Corporation and Anixter International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Global Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Anixter International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Horizon Global Corporation’s downside potential is -24.01% at a $2.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.4% of Horizon Global Corporation shares and 88.4% of Anixter International Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 7.5% of Horizon Global Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Anixter International Inc. has 2.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Global Corporation 21.35% 54.72% 107.22% 175.96% -9.61% 301.4% Anixter International Inc. 8.7% 7.97% 3.66% 7.25% -9.8% 18.5%

For the past year Horizon Global Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Anixter International Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Anixter International Inc. beats Horizon Global Corporation.

Anixter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinets, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switches, and other ancillary products to technology, finance, telecommunications service providers, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries. The companyÂ’s Electrical and Electronic Solutions segment provides electrical and electronic wires and cables, shipboard cables, support and supply products, low-voltage cables, instrumentation cables, industrial communication and control products, security cables, connectors, industrial Ethernet switches, and voice and data cables to the commercial and industrial, and original equipment manufacturer markets. Its Utility Power Solutions segment supplies electrical transmission and distribution products, power plant maintenance, repair and operations supplies, and smart-grid products, as well as arranges materials management and procurement outsourcing for the power generation and distribution industries. The company also serves manufacturing, resource extraction, telecommunications, Internet service providers, finance, education, healthcare, retail, transportation, utilities, and defense and government, as well as contractors, installers, system integrators, value-added resellers, architects, engineers, and wholesale distributors. It distributes its products primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Itel Corporation. Anixter International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois.