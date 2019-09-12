Comparing of Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) and The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) and The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp Inc. 16 4.54 N/A 1.33 13.12 The First Bancorp Inc. 26 4.69 N/A 2.29 11.45

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. The First Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Bancorp Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Horizon Bancorp Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than The First Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Horizon Bancorp Inc. and The First Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 1.2% The First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.95 and it happens to be 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500. The First Bancorp Inc. has a 0.62 beta and it is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39% of The First Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.7% of The First Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Bancorp Inc. 4.94% 5.64% 6.54% 8.47% -17.79% 10.39% The First Bancorp Inc. 0.73% -0.49% -1.09% 1% -14.01% -0.34%

For the past year Horizon Bancorp Inc. has 10.39% stronger performance while The First Bancorp Inc. has -0.34% weaker performance.

Summary

The First Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Horizon Bancorp Inc.