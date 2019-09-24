Comparing of Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) and Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Both Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) and Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp Inc. 16 4.42 N/A 1.33 13.12 Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 15 1.95 N/A 0.63 24.64

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Horizon Bancorp Inc. and Patriot National Bancorp Inc. Patriot National Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Horizon Bancorp Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Patriot National Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 1.2% Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 0.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.95 shows that Horizon Bancorp Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.39 which is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.6% of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Competitively, Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Bancorp Inc. 4.94% 5.64% 6.54% 8.47% -17.79% 10.39% Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 6.55% 1.68% 3.47% -23.97% -19.11% 8.42%

For the past year Horizon Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Patriot National Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp Inc. beats Patriot National Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.