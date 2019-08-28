Comparing of HopFed Bancorp Inc. (HFBC) and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Both HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HopFed Bancorp Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.83 23.56 Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 33 3.49 N/A 2.49 13.28

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for HopFed Bancorp Inc. and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana. Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to HopFed Bancorp Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. HopFed Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.6% Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 0.00% 9.9% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.93 and it happens to be 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana has a 0.57 beta which is 43.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.5% of HopFed Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.4% of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 19.4% of HopFed Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.9% of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.1% 0.36% 0.51% 0.31% 19.89% 46.95% Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 1.26% -2.34% 6.71% -1.4% 22.33% 12.12%

For the past year HopFed Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana beats HopFed Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

HopFed Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc. that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential and non-residential real estate loans, construction loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as automobile loans, home equity loans, and home improvement loans. In addition, it owns a low income senior citizen housing facility that offers apartments for rent in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Further, the company invests in the U.S. government agency securities, municipal and corporate bonds, collateralized mortgages obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. It operates through a network of 18 branch offices located in Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky. HopFed Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.