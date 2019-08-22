Comparing of HopFed Bancorp Inc. (HFBC) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) compete with each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HopFed Bancorp Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.83 23.56 First Northwest Bancorp 16 4.15 N/A 0.76 21.17

Table 1 demonstrates HopFed Bancorp Inc. and First Northwest Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Northwest Bancorp has lower revenue and earnings than HopFed Bancorp Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. HopFed Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.6% First Northwest Bancorp 0.00% 4.1% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.93 and it happens to be 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, First Northwest Bancorp’s beta is 0.49 which is 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.5% of HopFed Bancorp Inc. shares and 49.7% of First Northwest Bancorp shares. 19.4% are HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of First Northwest Bancorp shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.1% 0.36% 0.51% 0.31% 19.89% 46.95% First Northwest Bancorp -0.06% -1.71% 0.19% 3.95% 0.12% 8.36%

For the past year HopFed Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than First Northwest Bancorp

Summary

HopFed Bancorp Inc. beats First Northwest Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors.

HopFed Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc. that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential and non-residential real estate loans, construction loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as automobile loans, home equity loans, and home improvement loans. In addition, it owns a low income senior citizen housing facility that offers apartments for rent in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Further, the company invests in the U.S. government agency securities, municipal and corporate bonds, collateralized mortgages obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. It operates through a network of 18 branch offices located in Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky. HopFed Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.