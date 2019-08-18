Comparing of Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC), both competing one another are Regional – Pacific Banks companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hope Bancorp Inc. 14 3.34 N/A 1.38 10.70 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 8 3.35 N/A 1.13 6.81

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hope Bancorp Inc. and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has lower revenue and earnings than Hope Bancorp Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Hope Bancorp Inc. is currently more expensive than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hope Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 1.2% Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0.00% 20.3% 2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.44 shows that Hope Bancorp Inc. is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s 0.57 beta is the reason why it is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Hope Bancorp Inc. and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hope Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s potential upside is 17.19% and its average price target is $9.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.9% of Hope Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.1% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Hope Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.5% are Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hope Bancorp Inc. -0.2% 6.27% 6.34% 1.03% -12.83% 24.37% Pacific Mercantile Bancorp -5.62% -7.1% -1.03% -3.86% -20.82% 7.97%

For the past year Hope Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Hope Bancorp Inc. beats Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposits comprising personal and business checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, which consist of working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; commercial real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as auto, home equity, single-family mortgage, and signature loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services that comprise issuing and advising on letters of credit for export and import businesses, as well as handles documentary collections. Further, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services to high-net-worth clients; mobile banking application for smartphones; debit and credit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; and Internet banking and bill-pay services, as well as operates automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 73 branches in California, New York/New Jersey, Illinois, Washington, Texas, Virginia, Alabama, and Georgia; and 8 loan production offices in Dallas, Seattle, Atlanta, Denver, Portland, Fremont, Newport Beach, and Laguna Niguel. The company was formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Hope Bancorp, Inc. in August 2016. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.