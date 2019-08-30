Comparing of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

As Biotechnology companies, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.38 N/A -22.38 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 160.18 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 149.07% for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. with consensus target price of $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.9% and 24.7% respectively. 0.9% are HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. was more bearish than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.