Comparing of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

As Biotechnology companies, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|9
|15.38
|N/A
|-22.38
|0.00
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|160.18
|N/A
|-4.65
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 149.07% for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. with consensus target price of $20.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.9% and 24.7% respectively. 0.9% are HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|1.53%
|8.32%
|-47.93%
|0%
|0%
|-47.93%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.65%
|-20.19%
|-38.88%
|0%
|0%
|-25.68%
For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. was more bearish than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
