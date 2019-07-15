Comparing of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 10 21.15 N/A -17.76 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$20 is HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 143.61%. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average target price and a -3.99% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. looks more robust than Axsome Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.9% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.1% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. -3.78% 0% 0% 0% 0% -5.36% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Axsome Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.