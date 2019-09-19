Comparing of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.36 N/A -22.38 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 27 4.13 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 149.38% and an $20 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.9% and 0.72%. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.06% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.