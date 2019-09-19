Comparing of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|9
|15.36
|N/A
|-22.38
|0.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|27
|4.13
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 149.38% and an $20 consensus target price.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.9% and 0.72%. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.06% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|1.53%
|8.32%
|-47.93%
|0%
|0%
|-47.93%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.
