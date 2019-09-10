Comparing of Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 22 475.50 N/A -1.88 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 8 15.53 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Homology Medicines Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Homology Medicines Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Homology Medicines Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PolarityTE Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares and 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. was less bearish than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats PolarityTE Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.