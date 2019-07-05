Comparing of Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Both Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 23 284.69 N/A -1.52 0.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 6 0.76 N/A -4.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Homology Medicines Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Homology Medicines Inc. is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.7. The Current Ratio of rival Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Homology Medicines Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Homology Medicines Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 0 0.00

Homology Medicines Inc.’s upside potential is 97.59% at a $36 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Homology Medicines Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.2% and 51.6%. About 8.76% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -27.71% -37.06% -66.27% -70.58% 0% -67.35%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. had bullish trend while Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc on 6 of the 8 factors.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.