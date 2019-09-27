Comparing of Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) and Ophthotech Corporation (:)

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Ophthotech Corporation (:) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 19 0.83 20.58M -1.88 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

Demonstrates Homology Medicines Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Homology Medicines Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 109,119,830.33% -34.8% -27.4% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Homology Medicines Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ophthotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Homology Medicines Inc.’s upside potential is 66.11% at a $30 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Homology Medicines Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 65.14% respectively. About 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Ophthotech Corporation.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.