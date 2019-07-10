Comparing of Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 23 322.70 N/A -1.52 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00

Demonstrates Homology Medicines Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Homology Medicines Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Its competitor Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8 and its Quick Ratio is 8. Homology Medicines Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Homology Medicines Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Homology Medicines Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 75.52% and an $36 consensus price target. On the other hand, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 81.82% and its consensus price target is $18. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Homology Medicines Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.2% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Homology Medicines Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.76%. Competitively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. has weaker performance than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.