Comparing of Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

We are comparing Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 23 304.43 N/A -1.52 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 29.84 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -101.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Homology Medicines Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Its competitor Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Homology Medicines Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Homology Medicines Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Homology Medicines Inc. is $36, with potential upside of 84.52%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Homology Medicines Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.2% and 10.5%. Insiders owned roughly 8.76% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.2% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -0.63% 61.64% 25.53% 88.05% 43.47% 159.34%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Homology Medicines Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.