Comparing of HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) and New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

As Savings & Loans businesses, HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) and New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet Inc. 27 1.85 N/A 0.92 30.15 New York Community Bancorp Inc. 11 4.40 N/A 0.79 13.52

Demonstrates HomeStreet Inc. and New York Community Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. New York Community Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to HomeStreet Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. HomeStreet Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than New York Community Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us HomeStreet Inc. and New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet Inc. 0.00% 8.3% 0.8% New York Community Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.2% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

HomeStreet Inc. has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, New York Community Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.93 which is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown HomeStreet Inc. and New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 New York Community Bancorp Inc. 2 0 1 2.33

HomeStreet Inc.’s upside potential is 16.09% at a $35 average target price. On the other hand, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s potential upside is 29.39% and its average target price is $13.25. Based on the data shown earlier, New York Community Bancorp Inc. is looking more favorable than HomeStreet Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.4% of HomeStreet Inc. shares and 66% of New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of HomeStreet Inc.’s shares. Competitively, New York Community Bancorp Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HomeStreet Inc. -2.88% -0.97% 3.44% 4.85% 1.21% 30.38% New York Community Bancorp Inc. -5.07% -10.41% -11.53% 11.15% -9.73% 13.39%

For the past year HomeStreet Inc. was more bullish than New York Community Bancorp Inc.

Summary

HomeStreet Inc. beats New York Community Bancorp Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

HomeStreet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services. It also originates consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate, construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects, commercial business loans, and agricultural loans; and bridge loans and permanent loans primarily on single family residences, as well as on office, retail, industrial, and multifamily property types. This segment provides its products and services through bank branches and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Mortgage Banking segment originates and purchases single family residential mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market. This segment is also involved in the sale of loans on a servicing-released and servicing-retained basis to securitizers and correspondent lenders. The company also offers insurance products and services for consumers and businesses. As of December 31, 2016, it had a network of 55 retail deposit branches located in Washington state, Southern California, Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and 48 primary stand-alone home loan centers and 5 primary commercial lending centers. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans consist primarily of home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as various consumer loans. The company also provides installment loans, revolving lines of credit, and insurance products, as well as cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-size businesses, professional associations, and government agencies. The company serves its customers through a network of 225 Community Bank branches, 30 Commercial Bank branches, and 271 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in Westbury, New York.