Comparing of HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) and Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK)

We are contrasting HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) and Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet Inc. 28 1.55 N/A 1.33 21.75 Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. 15 4.40 N/A 0.65 22.71

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of HomeStreet Inc. and Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than HomeStreet Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. HomeStreet Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Lake Shore Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 0.6% Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

HomeStreet Inc. has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.’s 94.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.06 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both HomeStreet Inc. and Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.7% and 12.5% respectively. About 1.8% of HomeStreet Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HomeStreet Inc. 1.65% -2.42% 2% 18.3% -0.45% 36.69% Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. -1% -1% -7.76% -5.41% -12.34% -1.39%

For the past year HomeStreet Inc. has 36.69% stronger performance while Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. has -1.39% weaker performance.

Summary

HomeStreet Inc. beats Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

HomeStreet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services. It also originates consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate, construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects, commercial business loans, and agricultural loans; and bridge loans and permanent loans primarily on single family residences, as well as on office, retail, industrial, and multifamily property types. This segment provides its products and services through bank branches and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Mortgage Banking segment originates and purchases single family residential mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market. This segment is also involved in the sale of loans on a servicing-released and servicing-retained basis to securitizers and correspondent lenders. The company also offers insurance products and services for consumers and businesses. As of December 31, 2016, it had a network of 55 retail deposit branches located in Washington state, Southern California, Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and 48 primary stand-alone home loan centers and 5 primary commercial lending centers. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings deposits, such as Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; and interest on lawyer accounts, as well as accounts for individuals and commercial accounts for businesses. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of April 27, 2017, the company had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.