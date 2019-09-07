Comparing of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

We will be comparing the differences between Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Savings & Loans industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 33 3.46 N/A 2.49 13.28 Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 13 8.27 N/A 0.68 20.12

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. Capitol Federal Financial Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 0.00% 9.9% 1.1% Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 1%

Risk and Volatility

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s 0.57 beta indicates that its volatility is 43.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.55 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.4% and 76.5% respectively. Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s share held by insiders are 3.9%. Comparatively, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 1.26% -2.34% 6.71% -1.4% 22.33% 12.12% Capitol Federal Financial Inc. -2.5% 0.44% -0.2% 6.94% 10.16% 8.95%

For the past year Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana was more bullish than Capitol Federal Financial Inc.

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana beats on 7 of the 9 factors Capitol Federal Financial Inc.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, auto loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans consisting of various property types, including hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, California, and Montana. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; and invests in various securities. As of September 30, 2016, it operated a network of 47 branches, which included 37 traditional branches and 10 in-store branches located in Kansas and Missouri. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.