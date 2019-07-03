Comparing of Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) and Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)

Home Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) and Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) are two firms in the Savings & Loans that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancorp Inc. 36 3.46 N/A 3.36 10.87 Carver Bancorp Inc. 3 0.52 N/A 0.86 3.68

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Carver Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Home Bancorp Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Home Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Carver Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 1.2% Carver Bancorp Inc. 0.00% -1.5% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Home Bancorp Inc. has a 0.34 beta, while its volatility is 66.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Carver Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 1.96 beta which makes it 96.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38.2% of Home Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.8% of Carver Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.8% of Home Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 63.03% of Carver Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Home Bancorp Inc. 0.33% 1.08% 3.49% -8.43% -17.3% 3.14% Carver Bancorp Inc. -7.85% -8.3% -18.3% -24.16% 18.73% 6.38%

For the past year Home Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Carver Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Home Bancorp Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Carver Bancorp Inc.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides various loans, such as commercial, multi-family, and residential mortgages; construction loans; business loans; and consumer loans comprising credit card loans, personal loans, and unsecured loans, as well as other than loans secured by savings deposits. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking; and check cashing, wire transfers, bill payment, reloadable prepaid cards, and money orders. It operates through one administrative office, nine branches, and four ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.