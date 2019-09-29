Comparing of Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Home Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB), both competing one another are Savings & Loans companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancorp Inc. 38 0.00 6.90M 3.24 11.54 Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 30 1.26 45.40M 2.00 16.42

Demonstrates Home Bancorp Inc. and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Home Bancorp Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Home Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancorp Inc. 18,201,002.37% 10.5% 1.5% Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 151,484,818.15% 7% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Home Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.36 and its 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s 5.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.4% of Home Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.5% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.4% of Home Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Home Bancorp Inc. 1% -0.4% 2.61% 4.59% -18.25% 5.54% Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 2.21% 5.87% 9.99% 17.52% -19.21% 21.62%

For the past year Home Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. beats Home Bancorp Inc.