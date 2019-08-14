Comparing of Hologic Inc. (HOLX) and Presbia PLC (NASDAQ:LENS)

We are comparing Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) and Presbia PLC (NASDAQ:LENS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hologic Inc. 47 4.01 N/A -0.11 0.00 Presbia PLC N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Hologic Inc. and Presbia PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) and Presbia PLC (NASDAQ:LENS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hologic Inc. 0.00% -0.4% -0.2% Presbia PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Hologic Inc. and Presbia PLC’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hologic Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Presbia PLC 0 0 0 0.00

Hologic Inc.’s upside potential is 0.44% at a $50 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.1% of Hologic Inc. shares and 16.51% of Presbia PLC shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Hologic Inc. shares. Competitively, Presbia PLC has 74.92% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hologic Inc. 3.66% 6.26% 11.39% 13.86% 19.41% 24.7% Presbia PLC 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Hologic Inc. beats Presbia PLC.

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test. The Breast Health segment offers breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital and film-based mammography systems; computer-aided detection (CAD) for mammography; invasive breast biopsy devices; breast biopsy site markers; and breast biopsy guidance systems. This segment also provides Dimensions platform, a mammography gantry for 2D and tomosynthesis image acquisition and display; C-View that provides a 2D image; Selenia digital mammography platform; and SecurView Workstation. The GYN Surgical segment offers NovaSure system to treat women suffering from abnormal uterine bleeding; and MyoSure system for the hysteroscopic removal of fibroids. The Skeletal Health segment provides discovery and horizon X-ray bone densitometers that assess the bone density of fracture sites; and mini C-arm imaging systems to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures on a patientÂ’s extremities, such as the hand, wrist, knee, foot, and ankle. The company sells its products through direct sales and service forces, and a network of independent distributors and sales representatives. Hologic, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in South Korea, Australia, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Canada. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.