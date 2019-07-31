Comparing of Hologic Inc. (HOLX) and Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) and Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hologic Inc. 46 4.18 N/A -0.11 0.00 Illumina Inc. 316 12.92 N/A 5.77 53.16

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hologic Inc. and Illumina Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hologic Inc. 0.00% -0.4% -0.2% Illumina Inc. 0.00% 23.5% 12.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.69 beta means Hologic Inc.’s volatility is 31.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Illumina Inc. has a 1.09 beta and it is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hologic Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Illumina Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Illumina Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hologic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Hologic Inc. and Illumina Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hologic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Illumina Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 1.46% for Hologic Inc. with average target price of $52. Meanwhile, Illumina Inc.’s average target price is $334.33, while its potential upside is 11.67%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Illumina Inc. seems more appealing than Hologic Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hologic Inc. and Illumina Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.7% and 92.4% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of Hologic Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Illumina Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hologic Inc. -1.82% -4.57% -0.02% 7.44% 17.21% 9.22% Illumina Inc. -4.02% -8.52% 4.45% -6.89% 13.78% 2.22%

For the past year Hologic Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Illumina Inc.

Summary

Illumina Inc. beats Hologic Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test. The Breast Health segment offers breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital and film-based mammography systems; computer-aided detection (CAD) for mammography; invasive breast biopsy devices; breast biopsy site markers; and breast biopsy guidance systems. This segment also provides Dimensions platform, a mammography gantry for 2D and tomosynthesis image acquisition and display; C-View that provides a 2D image; Selenia digital mammography platform; and SecurView Workstation. The GYN Surgical segment offers NovaSure system to treat women suffering from abnormal uterine bleeding; and MyoSure system for the hysteroscopic removal of fibroids. The Skeletal Health segment provides discovery and horizon X-ray bone densitometers that assess the bone density of fracture sites; and mini C-arm imaging systems to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures on a patientÂ’s extremities, such as the hand, wrist, knee, foot, and ankle. The company sells its products through direct sales and service forces, and a network of independent distributors and sales representatives. Hologic, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The companyÂ’s sequencing by synthesis technology provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes. It also offers arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow for the detection of known genetic markers on a single array. In addition, the company provides various library preparation and sequencing kits to simplify workflows and accelerate analysis; and genome sequencing, genotyping, and non-invasive prenatal testing services. It serves genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrigenomics, commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, and consumer genomics companies. The company markets and distributes its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as through life-science distributors. It has collaboration agreements with IBM Watson Health to access genome data interpretation by integrating Watson for genomics into IlluminaÂ’s BaseSpace Sequence Hub and tumor sequencing process; and NRGene to develop new molecular breeding tools for cattle to support global food production. The company also has a co-development agreement with Munich Leukemia Laboratory GmbH and IBM Watson Health to build a cognitive technology prototype to help researchers improve leukemia treatment. Illumina, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.