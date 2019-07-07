Comparing of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) and Its Peers

As Industrial Electrical Equipment company, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.52% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.22% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 14.10% 9.90% Industry Average 19.62% 20.13% 8.66%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. N/A 20 9.75 Industry Average 118.13M 601.94M 18.89

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.44 2.73

With consensus target price of $23, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a potential upside of 21.37%. As a group, Industrial Electrical Equipment companies have a potential upside of 83.18%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 1.89% 2.98% -6.7% 1.04% -12.4% 10.57% Industry Average 9.17% 15.06% 12.61% 28.50% 50.24% 31.03%

For the past year Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has weaker performance than Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. are 3.1 and 3. Competitively, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s competitors have 2.94 and 2.15 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a beta of 1.41 and its 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s rivals have beta of 1.38 which is 38.12% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s competitors beat Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system. It also provides train control center that monitors route condition, track status, train schedules, distance between trains, and the working status of other function devices, as well as generates control instructions and commands. In addition, the company offers automation train protection that operates as a train over-speed protection mechanism; supervisory control and data acquisition system, an open software platform; and subway supervisory and control platform data acquisition product, as well as automatic train protection and other products. Further, it engages in research and development activities; and provides integrated automation systems and services, mechanical and electrical solution services, and installation services. The company serves customers in the industrial, railway, subway, nuclear power, and mechanical and electronic industries. The company was formerly known as HLS Systems International Ltd. and changed its name to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. in July 2009. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic China.