Comparing of Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) and Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) and Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Pipelines that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holly Energy Partners L.P. 28 5.39 N/A 1.74 16.70 Centennial Resource Development Inc. 8 1.37 N/A 0.46 12.85

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Holly Energy Partners L.P. and Centennial Resource Development Inc. Centennial Resource Development Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Holly Energy Partners L.P. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Centennial Resource Development Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Holly Energy Partners L.P. and Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holly Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 41.9% 8.7% Centennial Resource Development Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Holly Energy Partners L.P. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Centennial Resource Development Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Holly Energy Partners L.P. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Centennial Resource Development Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Holly Energy Partners L.P. and Centennial Resource Development Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.7% and 0%. 0.1% are Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Holly Energy Partners L.P. -3.19% 4.79% 7.45% -4.87% -5.97% 1.96% Centennial Resource Development Inc. -4.34% -21.5% -40.14% -55.79% -67.04% -46.01%

For the past year Holly Energy Partners L.P. has 1.96% stronger performance while Centennial Resource Development Inc. has -46.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Holly Energy Partners L.P. beats Centennial Resource Development Inc. on 11 of the 10 factors.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Units. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as distillates, such as high- and low-sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils, and gases; crude oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil. It operates 24 main pipelines; crude gathering networks; 10 refined product terminals; 1 crude terminal; 8,300 track feet of rail storage; 7 locations with truck and/or rail racks; and tankages at 6 refining facility locations, as well as 5 refinery processing units. The company serves as the general partner of Holly Logistic Services, L.L.C. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated natural gas reserves located in Reeves, Ward, and Pecos counties, West Texas. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.