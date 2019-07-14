Comparing of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) and Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)

Both Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) and Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) compete on a level playing field in the Shipping industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoegh LNG Partners LP 18 4.03 N/A 1.97 9.48 Ship Finance International Limited 12 3.52 N/A 0.65 20.03

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Hoegh LNG Partners LP and Ship Finance International Limited. Ship Finance International Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Hoegh LNG Partners LP. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Ship Finance International Limited, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hoegh LNG Partners LP and Ship Finance International Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0.00% 17.5% 6.3% Ship Finance International Limited 0.00% 6.1% 2.1%

Risk and Volatility

Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s volatility measures that it’s 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.98 beta. Ship Finance International Limited’s 1.45 beta is the reason why it is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ship Finance International Limited are 1 and 1 respectively. Ship Finance International Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hoegh LNG Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Hoegh LNG Partners LP and Ship Finance International Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00 Ship Finance International Limited 0 3 0 2.00

Hoegh LNG Partners LP has a 18.31% upside potential and an average target price of $21. On the other hand, Ship Finance International Limited’s potential upside is 3.33% and its average target price is $13.33. The results provided earlier shows that Hoegh LNG Partners LP appears more favorable than Ship Finance International Limited, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hoegh LNG Partners LP and Ship Finance International Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.1% and 33.1%. Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s share owned by insiders are 12.91%. Competitively, Ship Finance International Limited has 43.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoegh LNG Partners LP -0.74% -3.56% 4.65% 7.54% 7.36% 21.69% Ship Finance International Limited 1.41% 2.13% 3.19% 3.27% -10.45% 22.89%

For the past year Hoegh LNG Partners LP has weaker performance than Ship Finance International Limited

Summary

Hoegh LNG Partners LP beats Ship Finance International Limited on 9 of the 12 factors.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. HÃ¶egh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of HÃ¶egh LNG Holdings Ltd.

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels. As of April 13, 2017, it had a fleet of 14 crude oil tankers, 22 dry bulk carriers, 22 container vessels, 2 car carriers, 2 jack-up drilling rigs, 2 ultra-deepwater drilling units, 5 offshore supply vessels, 2 chemical tankers, and 2 newbuilding oil product tankers. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.