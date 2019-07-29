Comparing of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) and Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) and Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoegh LNG Partners LP 18 4.16 N/A 1.97 9.48 Scorpio Tankers Inc. 23 2.16 N/A -4.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hoegh LNG Partners LP and Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Hoegh LNG Partners LP and Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0.00% 17.5% 6.3% Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.1%

Risk and Volatility

Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s current beta is 0.98 and it happens to be 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Scorpio Tankers Inc. has beta of 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Hoegh LNG Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hoegh LNG Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

Hoegh LNG Partners LP and Scorpio Tankers Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00 Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Hoegh LNG Partners LP is $21, with potential upside of 14.75%. Competitively the consensus target price of Scorpio Tankers Inc. is $29.5, which is potential 12.34% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Hoegh LNG Partners LP appears more favorable than Scorpio Tankers Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hoegh LNG Partners LP and Scorpio Tankers Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.1% and 59.1%. Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s share owned by insiders are 12.91%. Competitively, 3.2% are Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoegh LNG Partners LP -0.74% -3.56% 4.65% 7.54% 7.36% 21.69% Scorpio Tankers Inc. 1.39% 10.84% 50.78% 37.95% -5.61% 52.84%

For the past year Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Hoegh LNG Partners LP beats Scorpio Tankers Inc.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. HÃ¶egh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of HÃ¶egh LNG Holdings Ltd.

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 15, 2017, it owned 78 tankers comprising 22 LR2 tankers, 14 Handymax tankers, and 42 MR tankers with an average age of approximately 2.3 years; and 19 time chartered-in tankers, including 9 Handymax, 8 MR, 1 LR1, and 1 LR2 tankers. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.