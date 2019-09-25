Comparing of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) are two firms in the Shipping that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoegh LNG Partners LP 18 3.60 N/A 1.72 10.29 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 9 1.03 N/A 0.36 27.02

In table 1 we can see Hoegh LNG Partners LP and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Hoegh LNG Partners LP. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0.00% 15.4% 5.5% Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0.00% 1.4% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s current beta is 0.99 and it happens to be 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 0.99 beta and it is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hoegh LNG Partners LP are 1 and 1. Competitively, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has 2.5 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hoegh LNG Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

Hoegh LNG Partners LP and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0 1 1 2.50 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$17 is Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 8.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41% of Hoegh LNG Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 85.7% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 12.91% of Hoegh LNG Partners LP shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoegh LNG Partners LP -1.61% 1.14% -9% 0.91% -3.07% 15.24% Genco Shipping & Trading Limited -6.05% 10.57% -6.87% 28.1% -33.75% 21.93%

For the past year Hoegh LNG Partners LP has weaker performance than Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Hoegh LNG Partners LP beats Genco Shipping & Trading Limited.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. HÃ¶egh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of HÃ¶egh LNG Holdings Ltd.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 28, 2017, its fleet consisted of 13 Capesize, 6 Panamax, 4 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 2 Handymax, and 15 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,735,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.