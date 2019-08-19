Comparing of HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) and Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Both HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) and Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS Holdings Corp. 32 5.49 N/A 0.78 45.03 Viad Corp 61 0.99 N/A 1.78 38.80

Table 1 highlights HMS Holdings Corp. and Viad Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Viad Corp has higher revenue and earnings than HMS Holdings Corp. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. HMS Holdings Corp.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Viad Corp, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of HMS Holdings Corp. and Viad Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS Holdings Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 6.5% Viad Corp 0.00% 11.1% 5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.39 beta means HMS Holdings Corp.’s volatility is 39.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Viad Corp is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of HMS Holdings Corp. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Viad Corp has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. HMS Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Viad Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

HMS Holdings Corp. and Viad Corp Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS Holdings Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 Viad Corp 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 8.56% for HMS Holdings Corp. with consensus price target of $42.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of HMS Holdings Corp. shares and 93.1% of Viad Corp shares. 1.3% are HMS Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Viad Corp has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMS Holdings Corp. 1.31% 3.56% 17.99% 19.52% 47.44% 24.07% Viad Corp -3.46% 3.64% 12.81% 31.67% 20.98% 38.03%

For the past year HMS Holdings Corp. was less bullish than Viad Corp.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. The companyÂ’s services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, child support agencies, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. HMS Holdings Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. The company also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, it offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual and digital services, such as digital design and content, media production, content testing, equipment rental, staging, and creative. Further, the company owns and operates hotels and lodges, and attraction destinations; and provides transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and charter motor coach services, as well as corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. Viad Corp was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.