Comparing of HMN Financial Inc. (HMNF) and United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC)

Both HMN Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) and United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial Inc. 21 2.61 N/A 2.03 10.42 United Community Financial Corp. 9 4.00 N/A 0.74 13.72

Table 1 highlights HMN Financial Inc. and United Community Financial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. United Community Financial Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to HMN Financial Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. HMN Financial Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial Inc. 0.00% 10% 1.1% United Community Financial Corp. 0.00% 12% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

HMN Financial Inc. has a beta of 0.14 and its 86.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, United Community Financial Corp. has beta of 0.51 which is 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both HMN Financial Inc. and United Community Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 50.7% and 64.1% respectively. 6.1% are HMN Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of United Community Financial Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMN Financial Inc. 3.16% 3.41% -5.74% 9.11% 10.42% 8.05% United Community Financial Corp. 5.93% 6.26% 10.65% 7.72% -3.23% 15.03%

For the past year HMN Financial Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than United Community Financial Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors United Community Financial Corp. beats HMN Financial Inc.

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides community banking products and services. It offers various deposits accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and non-interest bearing checking and certificate accounts comprising individual retirement accounts for retail and commercial customers. The company also provides loan products, including single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising home equity loans, automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, mobile home loans, lot loans, loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes. In addition, it offers financial planning products and services; operates foreclosed properties; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investment products. The company operates through 13 full service branches located in Minnesota and Iowa; and 4 loan origination offices located in Minnesota and Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is based in Rochester, Minnesota.