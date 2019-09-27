Comparing of HMN Financial Inc. (HMNF) and Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

This is a contrast between HMN Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) and Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial Inc. 21 0.00 2.93M 2.03 10.42 Columbia Banking System Inc. 35 1.81 71.32M 2.44 15.45

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Columbia Banking System Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to HMN Financial Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. HMN Financial Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has HMN Financial Inc. and Columbia Banking System Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial Inc. 13,794,726.93% 10% 1.1% Columbia Banking System Inc. 201,525,854.76% 8.5% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.14 beta indicates that HMN Financial Inc. is 86.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Columbia Banking System Inc. has a 1.06 beta which is 6.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

HMN Financial Inc. and Columbia Banking System Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.7% and 92.6%. 6.1% are HMN Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Columbia Banking System Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMN Financial Inc. 3.16% 3.41% -5.74% 9.11% 10.42% 8.05% Columbia Banking System Inc. 2.47% 3.46% 3.27% 4.12% -6.54% 4.69%

For the past year HMN Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Columbia Banking System Inc.

Summary

Columbia Banking System Inc. beats HMN Financial Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides community banking products and services. It offers various deposits accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and non-interest bearing checking and certificate accounts comprising individual retirement accounts for retail and commercial customers. The company also provides loan products, including single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising home equity loans, automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, mobile home loans, lot loans, loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes. In addition, it offers financial planning products and services; operates foreclosed properties; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investment products. The company operates through 13 full service branches located in Minnesota and Iowa; and 4 loan origination offices located in Minnesota and Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is based in Rochester, Minnesota.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home equity loans and lines of credit, home mortgages for purchases and refinances, personal loans, and other consumer loans; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration financing, commercial real estate loan products for construction and development or permanent financing; and agricultural lending, municipal lending, merchant card, remote deposit capture, small business, and treasury management services. In addition, it offers wealth management services in the areas of private banking, professional banking, financial services, and trust and estate services to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, agency, trust, and related services, as well as life insurance products. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 143 branches. Columbia Banking System, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.